Advertisement

Mexico Beach will “welcome” a new welcome center come July of this year

By Natalie Williams
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mexico Beach started to rebuild its welcome center on January 4th of this year. The old building was destroyed in Hurricane Michael.

For the past couple of years, the welcome center has been in the temporary building where the old welcome center was. And the new one is being built in the exact location. Mexico Beach Community Development Council President Kimberly Shoaf tells us the town is very excited to have the welcome center come back, and this one will look a little more modern.

”It is the first thing you see coming out of the Tyndall woods and so it is an exciting building to see as a building that has come back from the storm. And it is new it is shiny it is pretty, just like everything else in Mexico Beach, it is a piece of the puzzle that we are continuing to come back,” Shoaf said.

Shoaf adds the new welcome center will be ready to move into the first week of July.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed in late night crash in Panama City Beach
Deputies still don’t know the identity of a body they recovered on a piece of property off Peak...
UPDATE: Identity still unknown after body discovered
Tornadoes and damaging straight line wind cause numerous reports of damage over NWFL.
Severe Storm Pictures and Videos
A Freeport man has been arrested following a road rage incident that resulted in a shooting on...
Freeport man arrested in road rage shooting
Wewahitchka house off of Highway 22
Wewahitchka neighborhood sees heavy damage from Saturday storms

Latest News

John Kyle Botelho will spend 20 years behind bars on multiple charges stemming from a 2018...
Local man gets 20 years after attacking victim with garden shears
A special event with a heartfelt message returns to Lynn Haven this weekend. Newschannel 7′s...
Annual Walk to Remember honors lost loved ones and their families
Annual Walk to Remember honors lost loved ones and their families
Damaging winds, heavy rain, and three tornadoes blew through Bay County over the weekend.
Panama City Beach City Council to revisit new tornado warning system
Florida corporations are being asked to get involved in the debate over making changes to...
Corporations caught in middle of election debate