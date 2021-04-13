Mexico Beach will “welcome” a new welcome center come July of this year

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mexico Beach started to rebuild its welcome center on January 4th of this year. The old building was destroyed in Hurricane Michael.

For the past couple of years, the welcome center has been in the temporary building where the old welcome center was. And the new one is being built in the exact location. Mexico Beach Community Development Council President Kimberly Shoaf tells us the town is very excited to have the welcome center come back, and this one will look a little more modern.

”It is the first thing you see coming out of the Tyndall woods and so it is an exciting building to see as a building that has come back from the storm. And it is new it is shiny it is pretty, just like everything else in Mexico Beach, it is a piece of the puzzle that we are continuing to come back,” Shoaf said.

Shoaf adds the new welcome center will be ready to move into the first week of July.

