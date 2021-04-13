Advertisement

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl team up for a pandemic anthem

Musician Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs in East Rutherford, N.J. on Aug. 1, 2019,...
Musician Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs in East Rutherford, N.J. on Aug. 1, 2019, left, Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tenn. on Sept. 22, 2019. Jagger and Grohl have teamed up for a hard-rock pandemic anthem called “Eazy Sleazy.” The duo recorded the song in different studio locations and the lyrics mention “prison walls,” “virtual premieres,” numbers that are “grim” and Zoom calls.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl have teamed up for a hard-rock pandemic anthem called “Eazy Sleazy.”

“It’s a song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism,” Jagger said in a statement Tuesday. “Thanks to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar. It was a lot of fun working with him.”

The duo recorded the song and video in different studio locations — Jagger at home and Grohl in the Foo Fighters studio — and the lyrics mention “prison walls,” “virtual premieres,” numbers that are “grim” and Zoom calls. Jagger complains: “I’ve got nothing left to wear.”

The song also name-checks Bill Gates, lampoons conspiracy theories and those who deny climate change and gleefully reveals “There’s aliens in the deep state.”

But there seems to be hope. Jagger looks ahead and sees a “garden of earthly delights” when vaccines are administered and lockdown ends.

“Everything’s gonna get really freaky/Alright on the night/Soon it’ll be a memory/You’re trying to remember to forget.”The song also name-checks Bill Gates, lampoons conspiracy theories and those who deny climate change and gleefully reveals “There’s aliens in the deep state.”

But there seems to be hope. Jagger looks ahead and sees a “garden of earthly delights” when vaccines are administered and lockdown ends.

“Everything’s gonna get really freaky/Alright on the night/Soon it’ll be a memory/You’re trying to remember to forget.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed in late night crash in Panama City Beach
Deputies still don’t know the identity of a body they recovered on a piece of property off Peak...
UPDATE: Identity still unknown after body discovered
Geneva Missing: Grantham
Law enforcement confirm identity of body found in Holmes County
Tornadoes and damaging straight line wind cause numerous reports of damage over NWFL.
Severe Storm Pictures and Videos
A Freeport man has been arrested following a road rage incident that resulted in a shooting on...
Freeport man arrested in road rage shooting

Latest News

Wayne Foit, an 81-year-old Navy veteran, and his 78-year-old war buddy got stuck while on a...
Navy veterans rescued after birthday canoe trip leaves them stranded
Rescuers found the two men, blocked by debris in a tributary, after 28 hours of weathering the...
Navy veterans rescued after spending 28 hours stranded on Fla. creek
Police say a city bus was trying to navigate around a disabled vehicle when it hit a street...
'He was a great guy': Wife mourns husband killed in freak accident
Lance Margolin, 59, died from injuries sustained in the accident. He had been walking home from...
Man killed in freak accident when NYC bus knocks over street pole
Detectives believe the crime was motivated by the suspect's desire to seek retaliation for the...
Man faces hate crime charge in attack on Asian woman he allegedly believed was white