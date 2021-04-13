Resurfaced Bay District Schools board meeting video raises questions

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Resurfaced video of a Bay District Schools school board meeting is raising questions.

“They’ve contradicted themselves so many times,” local business owner Jon Ward said.

The video in question is a school board meeting back on Jan. 26, in which Superintendent Bill Husfelt is discussing the tax referendum language with other school board members and the school district’s attorney.

The school tax referendum is asking Bay County citizens to vote yes or no to increase the millage rate by one mill.

“There’s a phrase here, and fund other operations that preserve school programs. Joe doe citizens are going to say what is that. Does it open it up for anything?” school board member Jerry Register asked in the Jan. 26 meeting.

That last line: “and fund other operations that preserve school programs,” causing concern back in February.

Ward previously voiced his concerns about it, calling the sentence a “catch-all.” Husfelt denied that, saying it would apply to charter schools.

Now we’re seeing a different story.

“There’s no way you can look four years in the future and figure out what programs this board is going to support and wants to keep in place. Right now, Tallahassee is looking at cutting, and so who knows what they’re going to cut. What if they came back and cut a program that’s not listed here? Would you have the authority to be able to use some of that? And so it is kind of a catch-all,” Husfelt said in part in the Jan. 26 meeting.

“My jaw just dropped. I was like wait a minute. The school board denied that it was a catch-all, when asked by media they said ‘no that’s not at all what it’s for. It’s for the charter schools’” Ward said.

In the video, Husfelt does further explain about funding charter schools.

School attorney Heather Hudson said by law they’re not required to tie the money to any particular use.

“It does add some wiggle room but in my mind, it’s counterbalanced by the ‘shall’ saying that we... not that you ‘may’ or you ‘might,’ that you’ll think about using for these purposes. No, you’re going to enhance these purposes first, and then obviously if there’s leftover you have some opportunity for other programs,” Hudson said in part in the Jan. 26 meeting.

Ward said he’s lost trust in the district.

“I just think it undermines the credibility and I have zero trust at this point with Superintendent Husfelt and Bay District Schools,” Ward said. “Even if you go to their Vimeo site where all the school board meetings are listed. Interestingly enough that January 26 one is not there.”

The Jan. 26 meeting appeared to be missing from the Vimeo site Monday morning. (As seen in the video above)

We asked district officials why it wasn’t there.

“I’m sorry you were having trouble accessing the videos. They were all there but we’ve just made it a little easier for you to access them by removing the dropdown menu step,” Bay District Schools public information officer Sharon Michalik said.

The video has since been made visible from what we saw earlier.

We repeatedly asked to speak with Superintendent Husfelt but were told he was busy all day.

Hudson gave WJHG this statement:

“The referendum before the voters this month includes a list of categories the School Board is guaranteed to support, and then provides some flexibility for unanticipated needs. This is perfectly in line with how many school districts have worded their referendums and is even more restrictive than some. The School Board could have simply asked the voters to approve language that covered any operational expenses, without limitation. In fact, that’s just what our neighbors in Walton, Sarasota, and Manatee counties have done.

Our School Board’s language is more in line with what officials and voters in St. Lucie, Broward, and Clay have approved—first prioritizing important projects, and then providing some flexibility for additional needs that may arise.

The word “shall” in the local referendum puts a mandatory obligation on the School Board to first use those funds to raise salaries of teachers and District employees; recruit and retain highly qualified teachers; and enhance school security, mental health services, and pre-kindergarten programs. In the event that other funding is available to meet the needs of those programs, or if a charter doesn’t have some of these programs or services, then the flexibility would allow the funds to be used to preserve school programs.”

