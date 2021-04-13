The Blake at Panama City Beach now open

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Senior citizens now have a new option to call home in Panama City Beach.

The Blake at Panama City Beach is now up and running and several residents have already made themselves at home.

The resort-style living facility offers a number of amenities.

They include three chef-prepared meals daily in restaurant-style dining, as well as wellness and assistance programs.

They offer medication and treatment assistance, which includes on-site primary care and outpatient rehab programs.

”We got our license late last week after a great survey, we passed with flying colors. And so they gave us our license and so today is our first legal day we can have our residents move in. So, we have a good mix of our assisted living residents and memory care moving in today. We have a total of 12,” said Lindsey Duncan, The Blake at Panama City Beach Director of Sales.

One of the facility’s primary focal points is memory care.

“In memory care, we take care of patients who have dementia, as well as Alzheimer’s. What’s special about the Blake is that we emphasize the education of our team members to provide that hands-on special care to each resident using individualized plans. We focus on really providing them care to make them feel important as a person, said Janet Holliday, Registered Nurse and Director of Wellness for The Blake at Panama City Beach.

Officials plan to host an official grand opening in the near future.

For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.