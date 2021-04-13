Advertisement

The Blake at Panama City Beach now open

Senior citizens now have a new option to call home in Panama City Beach.
Senior citizens now have a new option to call home in Panama City Beach.(WJHG/WECP)
By Tony Reese
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Senior citizens now have a new option to call home in Panama City Beach.

The Blake at Panama City Beach is now up and running and several residents have already made themselves at home.

The resort-style living facility offers a number of amenities.

They include three chef-prepared meals daily in restaurant-style dining, as well as wellness and assistance programs.

They offer medication and treatment assistance, which includes on-site primary care and outpatient rehab programs.

”We got our license late last week after a great survey, we passed with flying colors. And so they gave us our license and so today is our first legal day we can have our residents move in. So, we have a good mix of our assisted living residents and memory care moving in today. We have a total of 12,” said Lindsey Duncan, The Blake at Panama City Beach Director of Sales.

One of the facility’s primary focal points is memory care.

“In memory care, we take care of patients who have dementia, as well as Alzheimer’s. What’s special about the Blake is that we emphasize the education of our team members to provide that hands-on special care to each resident using individualized plans. We focus on really providing them care to make them feel important as a person, said Janet Holliday, Registered Nurse and Director of Wellness for The Blake at Panama City Beach.

Officials plan to host an official grand opening in the near future.

For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes and damaging straight line wind cause numerous reports of damage over NWFL.
Severe Storm Pictures and Videos
Blu Convenience Store & Deli along Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach didn’t stand a chance...
Roof flies off a local shop and lands on a house
Grease Pro employees said there were five people inside the building at the time of the collapse.
Residents see widespread damage across Bay County after Saturday morning storms
Pedestrian killed in late night crash in Panama City Beach
On Saturday, the early morning storms blew a tree into a home on Laurie Avenue.
Tree crushes Panama City Beach home

Latest News

The Mexico Beach is getting back to where it was before Hurricane Michael
Mexico Beach is getting back to where is was before Hurricane Michael
The school board meeting in question is from Jan. 26, 2021.
Resurfaced Bay District Schools board meeting video raises questions
Sergeant Long was deployed for a year.
Long siblings get surprise of a lifetime
Rain chances return to the forecast.
Monday Evening Forecast