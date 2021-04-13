Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Rain chances are returning to the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The weather pattern is beginning to change over the panhandle. For tonight skies will remain mostly cloudy w/lows in the 50s inland and 60s at the coast. We will see the sun briefly return Wednesday morning, but the clouds will return Wednesday afternoon. Expect highs in the 70s at the coast w/80s inland. There could be a few isolated showers late in the day, but the chances will remain small. As we head into Thursday we will see very good chances of showers and storms. The rain chances will remain through the weekend w/rain totals between 2-4″ over the week ahead.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

