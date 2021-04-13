Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning with only a few wispy cirrus clouds cruising by high up in our skies. Otherwise, you may notice a bit of patchy fog developing through the morning. It’ll lift out quickly and won’t be too terribly thick in any one spot. So I think early morning commuters won’t have to worry too much about slow traffic from the fog.

We’ll get started with another cool morning as most are getting going in the 50s. Those susceptible to feeling chilly, just like yesterday morning, go ahead and grab the light jacket for the first few hours this morning.

We’ll be warming fast under more sunshine heading our way today and won’t need the extra layer after about 8 or 9am. Temperatures reach our seasonal high mark by lunchtime today in the mid 70s. Highs this afternoon may get toasty warm, especially inland where some may approach 90° this afternoon. That would be the first of this year if we were to reach it in the Tri-State say for areas around Marianna and Blountstown. Our humidity is low and that dry air can heat up very efficiently in the mainly sunny sky we’ll see today.

Southerly winds developing on the coast into the afternoon, the sea breeze, will help limit just how warm we can get around the beaches and bays. Highs for the coast still warm into the low to mid 80s despite water temperatures still in the upper 60s near 70°. That cool sea breeze will feel very pleasant for coastal areas today.

That onshore breeze will become more persistent throughout the night tonight and into Wednesday where we’ll start to increase our humidity levels. That will feed the moisture next approaching cold front which could bring our next shot at rain to the forecast by Wednesday afternoon or evening.

This front will slow to a stall over or around NWFL for the next several days bringing rounds of rain into the weekend. No day looks like a washout. But rather, days when the frontal boundary is overhead(Thurs, Sat, & Sun), will be the days where we’ll see better coverage for a passing shower or storm or two in NWFL.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with highs reaching the low to mid 80s on the coast to the upper 80s near 90° inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has rain chances returning by Wednesday afternoon or evening and remaining pesky in the forecast right into the upcoming weekend.

