A multi-million-dollar apartment complex broke ground in Parker Tuesday

PARKER, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What developers consider a new standard of excellence, broke ground Tuesday in Parker. East Bay Flats apartments are located on 18-acres on the coast of East Bay, at the base of the Tyndall Parkway bridge.

Parker Mayor Rich Musgrave said he considers this one of the most prime pieces of property in all of Bay County. He adds this $52,000,000 project is the largest project in the city’s history.

“It’s going to be a fabulous spot for people to live and to have a lifestyle, not just a place to stay,” Windcrest Partners managing partner John Bennett said.

A lifestyle that Bennett said will be in huge demand. East Bay Flats will include 270 apartments and feature a private beach and a waterfront pool.

“That’s going to make a big dent in that housing need,” said Musgrave.

Housing needs Tyndall Airmen will surely require. Musgrave said more than 2,000 active service members will eventually wind up at the base.

“We’re here to help support what they’re doing and what the men and women of our military are here doing for us,” said Bennett.

Bennett said affordability was key.

“It’s going to have a catalyst effect. It’s going to spur further development as we go up the Tyndall quarter,” said Musgrave.

Musgrave said as more is developed, more contractors coming in will need housing.

“Not only a rebuilding of this community but a look forward as to what this can be, what it will be, and what Tyndall and what East Bay Flats is going to help represent in this area in the future,” said Bennett.

While Tyndall is the base of the future, East Bay Flats is the future in Parker. Bennett said East Bay Flats is expected to start leasing in early 2022. Musgrave said the city is currently in talks concerning three or four other parcels for housing.

