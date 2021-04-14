Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, April 13th

By Julia Daniels
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Baseball:

Arnold 4 Mosley 5

Madison County 4 Sneads 5

Vernon 3 Freeport 13

Port St. Joe 2 Bay 3

Bethlehem 13 Poplar Springs 9

Malone 19 Ponce De Leon 7

Marianna 5 Blountstown 1

South Walton 6 Chipley 7

Crestview 11 Walton 0

Niceville 1 Pensacola Catholic 3

High School Softball:

Sneads 24 Poplar Springs 6

Arnold 19 Bay 0

Walton 1 Holmes County 3

Leon 2 Franklin County 11

Wewahitchka 7 Bozeman 0

Altha 2 Liberty County 4

Juco Baseball:

Gulf Coast 19 Coastal Alabama North 3

Juco Softball:

Gulf Coast 8 Tallahassee 4

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed in late night crash in Panama City Beach
Deputies still don’t know the identity of a body they recovered on a piece of property off Peak...
UPDATE: Identity still unknown after body discovered
Geneva Missing: Grantham
Law enforcement confirm identity of body found in Holmes County
Tornadoes and damaging straight line wind cause numerous reports of damage over NWFL.
Severe Storm Pictures and Videos
A Freeport man has been arrested following a road rage incident that resulted in a shooting on...
Freeport man arrested in road rage shooting

Latest News

Area Scores and highlights for Tuesday, April 13th
Area Scores and highlights for Tuesday, April 13th
Walborsky, Bradley, and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week
Walborsky, Bradley, and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week
Student of the Week
Ally Lanford is this week’s Walborsky, Bradley, and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week
Area scores and highlights for Monday, April 12th
Area scores and highlights for Monday, April 12th