Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, April 13th
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Baseball:
Arnold 4 Mosley 5
Madison County 4 Sneads 5
Vernon 3 Freeport 13
Port St. Joe 2 Bay 3
Bethlehem 13 Poplar Springs 9
Malone 19 Ponce De Leon 7
Marianna 5 Blountstown 1
South Walton 6 Chipley 7
Crestview 11 Walton 0
Niceville 1 Pensacola Catholic 3
High School Softball:
Sneads 24 Poplar Springs 6
Arnold 19 Bay 0
Walton 1 Holmes County 3
Leon 2 Franklin County 11
Wewahitchka 7 Bozeman 0
Altha 2 Liberty County 4
Juco Baseball:
Gulf Coast 19 Coastal Alabama North 3
Juco Softball:
Gulf Coast 8 Tallahassee 4
