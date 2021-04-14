Commissioners get an update on Gulf County Correctional Institution

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A key topic on Tuesday’s Gulf County Commission agenda focused on the potential closure of the Gulf County Correctional Institution.

Commissioners received an update the prison would remain open.

After a meeting among several state representatives, an agreement to restructure certain portions of the prison was made, while overall keeping normal operations going.

Part of that restructuring includes closing the work camp in the southern end of the county and relocating prisoners to the northern part of the county.

The county is also working to add more correctional officers to the force.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.