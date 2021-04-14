Gulf County Commissioners pass motion to challenge Port St. Joe Annexation

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf County and Port St. Joe are still struggling to come to an agreement on annexing some property the city owns to build affordable housing.

It has to do with how high a building can be and how much can fit on one acre of land.

It’s been an ongoing issue for both the city and county... and the discussion continued at Tuesday’s county commission meeting.

In Gulf County, four parcels can fit on an acre.

In the city that number is higher.

Right now, Gulf County has 50-foot height restrictions, with four units per acre out on Cape San Blas, three on the Gulf, and two on the Bay.

That seems to make it a favorite for residents.

”The city of Port St. Joe had issued an ordinance back in March to annex some property they have owned historically for a long time and the county commission and city have gone back and forth over the last 15-20 years and talked about density requirements and the city has higher density requirements than the county,” said Jeremy Novak, Gulf County Attorney.

Tuesday night, a motion was passed to direct county attorney Novak to look at the procedural steps that were taken regarding the annexation, review the statute of the case law, and if there is an appropriate action, challenge the annexation of the City of Port St. Joe in court.

