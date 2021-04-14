Advertisement

Gulf County Commissioners get update on Eastern Shipbuilding.

Staff with the Eastern Shipbuidling Group launched their second of three ships Friday.
Staff with the Eastern Shipbuidling Group launched their second of three ships Friday.(Jarell Baker)
By Tony Reese
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - During the Gulf County Commission Meeting Tuesday night, Eastern Shipbuilding was on the agenda.

According to County Attorney Jeremy Novak, after several years of planning and preparation between Gulf County and Eastern Shipbuilding, the economy has seen improvements.

Following Hurricane Michael and COVID-19, the shipyard site is now fully functional.

With 140 full-time workers, two Staten Island Ferries are being outfitted to be towed up to New York and another ferry is expected to arrive in the near future.

