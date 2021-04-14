Advertisement

Junior League of Panama City to host 4th Annual Spring Classic

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

One local organization has a big week filled with fundraising and golf ahead. Newschannel 7′s Sam Martello was live Wednesday with more on the organization and its events.

The Junior League of Panama City will host multiple events this week on both Thursday, April 15, and Friday, April 16.

On Thursday, organizers say participants and the public are invited to the Spring Classic Pairings Party at 5:30 p.m. at the Sapp House. The event will feature a silent auction, food and live entertainment. Tickets cost $25.

Then, on Friday, the league will host its 4th Annual Spring Classic golf tournament at Bay Point. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shot gun start. Lunch is included. It costs $125 for single players or $400 for teams of four.

The “Tea Time” Sip & Shop is also scheduled for Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. featuring several local vendors. Organizers say the public is invited to shop the latest styles in clothing, home décor, and more at this free event.

