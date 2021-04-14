Majority of Esser II funds to address learning loss in Bay District Schools

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Bay District Schools will receive nearly $25 million in Esser II (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplement Appropriation Act. The funds will be used to address the impact of COVID-19 on the school system.

School board members were presented with a budget outline at Tuesday’s board meeting.

School officials estimate $7,272,896 will go toward learning loss, $5,234,009 to charter schools, and $3,643,918 nursing support and mental health services.

Those are just the top three categories. Money will also be allocated to additional custodial staff, educational technology, and more.

This budget is a draft right now.

This money is available for use through September 30, 2023.

”The majority of the funds are going to be spent on summer learning recovery and to help our students who have lost academic learning through the pandemic. So, the majority of it is going to be spent on that,” Bay District Schools Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Denise Kelly said.

The district was given a list of what they cannot spend the money on as well.

Some examples include parties or socials, game systems, or marketing items.

You can find more information on the Bay District Schools website.

