Mexico Beach Post Office to stay open for the time being

By Natalie Williams
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Mexico Beach post office will stay open, at least for the time being. A couple of months ago, officials with the only post office in Mexico Beach announced they would have to shut down due to a financial strain.

But Mayor Al Cathey says the owners of the post office contract and the landlord of the building came to an agreement, and the post office will stay open, at least for another six months.

”So that is just great news for our town, and we are just pleased that they were able to get that worked out,” Mayor Cathey Said.

It is unclear what will happen to the post office after the next six months. But for now, locals do not have to about driving 15 miles to the next closest post office.

