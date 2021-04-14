Advertisement

Moylan Road and Front Beach Roads traffic light fully operational

The light at the intersection was activated Wednesday.
By Natalie Williams
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In January, the Florida Department of Transportation began installing a traffic light on the Front Beach and Moylan Roads in Panama City Beach, and as of Wednesday, it’s fully operational.

The new signal is mounted horizontally on mast arms. FDOT Spokesperson Ian Satter tells us they decided to install a traffic light at the intersection to make the roadway safer for not only motorists but pedestrians as well.

“We noticed that there has been an increase in pedestrian-related incidents along that intersection so to improve safety and traffic flow for that area we have added a signal at that intersection,” Satter said.

Since the signal is horizontal, drivers with color weakness problems will need to remember red is on the left and green on the right.

