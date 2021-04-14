New medical center making way to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new medical center is making way to Panama City to provide affordable health services to all that need it.

PanCare is in the works of developing a PanCare Specialty Medical Complex. It will sit on the corner of 15th Street and Sherman Avenue.

The organization typically provides services to those who are uninsured, low income, or qualify for Medicaid, so this new campus will give people access to all types of specialty care. Services like ophthalmology, special internal medicine, women’s health care, gastroenterology, and much more will be found here.

“The concept really is to meet the need of the patient population that’s currently underserved,” said Mike Hill, PanCare’s Founder, President, and CEO.

The project is expected to cost $30 million. PanCare has secured $1 million, and officials hope to break ground in the next 45 to 90 days. The campus will treat patients from Pensacola to Jacksonville.

