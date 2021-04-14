Advertisement

One dead, one injured in Washington County crash

A Panama City man is dead and another seriously injured after a crash in Washington County...
A Panama City man is dead and another seriously injured after a crash in Washington County Tuesday night.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man is dead and another seriously injured after a crash in Washington County Tuesday night.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 23-year-old man from Panama City was driving a red Ford Ranger down Highway 20.

Troopers say a 60-year-old man from Ohio was driving an 18-wheeler in the opposite direction.

They say when the two met, the driver of the red truck veered and hit the semi, causing the 23-year-old to be thrown out.

He died from his injuries and his 20-year-old passenger was seriously injured.

The Ohio man was not injured.

