One hospitalized after vehicle hits scooter

One person was sent to the hospital overnight after a crash in Panama City Beach Wednesday.

Panama City Beach Police say they responded to the area of the Winn Dixie on Front Beach Road near Highway 79 at around 12-23 a-m. They say a 2008 Dodge Caliber, driven by Cody Givens, 30, of Panama City Beach veered into the path of a green 2014 motor scooter. The driver of the scooter sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. They remain unidentified.

Police say the crash is currently under investigation by the Traffic Homicide Unit.

