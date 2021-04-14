Pinwheels of hope to prevent child abuse

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, close to 4 million reports of child abuse take place each year in the U.S.

“What a tragedy that any child is traumatized, abused, neglected, sexually exploited, this is in every community, it is too big of a problem in our area, it is too big of the problem worldwide,” Life Management Center CEO and President Ned Ailes said.

Staff at the Life Management Center of Northwest Florida know how important it is to bring awareness to this issue. Each April they place pinwheels in front of the center to show their support.

“So we come out here every year to basically show our commitment to that effort to preventing child abuse in our community and really everywhere,” Life Management Center of Northwest Florida Director Eileen Booth said.

A commitment they’ve been making for the last 15 years. Preventing child abuse is a year-long initiative for the center.

“All year long, yes that is exactly right and that is an effort that can’t ever stop,” Booth said.

The center has several programs to help support that mission, like the Healthy Families Parenting Program.

“That specific program is a home visiting program. It is for new and expectant mothers. The home visitors come alongside those moms to help them learn appropriate discipline techniques and child development,” Booth said.

Staff at the Life Management Center tell us April is a good month to recognize and remember how important children are and why the safety of a child should matter to everyone.

If you know of a situation that needs to be addressed with the Life Management Center you can call them at 850-522-4485 or click here to head to the center’s website.

