Advertisement

Pinwheels of hope to prevent child abuse

A pinwheel ceremony to recognize April as Child Abuse Prevention Month
A pinwheel ceremony to recognize April as Child Abuse Prevention Month(WJHG)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, close to 4 million reports of child abuse take place each year in the U.S.

“What a tragedy that any child is traumatized, abused, neglected, sexually exploited, this is in every community, it is too big of a problem in our area, it is too big of the problem worldwide,” Life Management Center CEO and President Ned Ailes said.

Staff at the Life Management Center of Northwest Florida know how important it is to bring awareness to this issue. Each April they place pinwheels in front of the center to show their support.

“So we come out here every year to basically show our commitment to that effort to preventing child abuse in our community and really everywhere,” Life Management Center of Northwest Florida Director Eileen Booth said.

A commitment they’ve been making for the last 15 years. Preventing child abuse is a year-long initiative for the center.

“All year long, yes that is exactly right and that is an effort that can’t ever stop,” Booth said.

The center has several programs to help support that mission, like the Healthy Families Parenting Program.

“That specific program is a home visiting program. It is for new and expectant mothers. The home visitors come alongside those moms to help them learn appropriate discipline techniques and child development,” Booth said.

Staff at the Life Management Center tell us April is a good month to recognize and remember how important children are and why the safety of a child should matter to everyone.

If you know of a situation that needs to be addressed with the Life Management Center you can call them at 850-522-4485 or click here to head to the center’s website.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Panama City man is dead and another seriously injured after a crash in Washington County...
One dead, one injured in Washington County crash
Geneva Missing: Grantham
Law enforcement confirm identity of body found in Holmes County
John Kyle Botelho will spend 20 years behind bars on multiple charges stemming from a 2018...
Local man gets 20 years after attacking victim with garden shears
One person was sent to the hospital overnight after a crash in Panama City Beach Wednesday.
One hospitalized after vehicle hits scooter
The meeting in question took place on Jan. 26, 2021.
Resurfaced Bay District Schools board meeting video raises questions

Latest News

Firefly is usually open seven days a week, 365 days, but starting next week, the popular...
Some Panama City Beach businesses still struggle to find employees.
Extra safety precautions should be taken when at the beach with kids.
Florida ranks high among states for drowning deaths
This week, a group of UCF students is working with Mission850 to help those still recovering...
College students volunteer to help rebuild the panhandle
Ballot drop boxes are allowed under the newly revised legislation, but only during the same...
Ballot drop boxes reform bill talked about by state legislators
More storms are in the forecast for Thursday.
Wednesday Evening Forecast