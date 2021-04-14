Advertisement

Rosenwald Academy to help kids with disciplinary issues

By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Bay District Schools is ensuring every student gets an education.

This will be made possible through Rosenwald Academy, a program within Rosenwald High School for kids in grades 6-12.

Students at the academy are those who may have a history of ongoing disciplinary issues.

The mission of the academy is to offer students the support they need to graduate in this alternative placement.

Such support includes group and individual counseling, site-based crisis intervention, and more.

“It’s important for all of our students to have a chance at getting the education they deserve. And Rosenwald Academy is going to be able to provide that for any student that may have disciplinary issues at a traditional school or students that are pending felony charges,” Rosenwald High School Assistant Principal Crystal Boyette said.”

The academy is in need of three teachers, one full-time paraprofessional, one school counselor, one crisis interventionist, and additional part-time paraprofessionals once enrollment increases.

Boyette said the school is working on facility upgrades now.

They plan to open in August 2021.

