St. Andrew School to be converted to community center

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Panama City commissioners approved a lease agreement with Bay County Commissioners that’ll restore this historic former school into a community center.

Near the entrance to St. Andrews in Panama City, a red brick school used to welcome students.

But now, it will welcome visitors from all over to the historic neighborhood.

“My brothers and sisters all went to school there, it’s very close so I’ve had my eye on it to make sure that something wonderful would happen to it, if it wasn’t a school, then a community center would be a great idea.”

Neighbors like Angela Tucker said steps the city is taking are in the right direction.

“I’m overjoyed, I’m so glad to see something come of it, we were devastated by the hurricane damage that had been done to the school, and now it’s going on three years and really nothing has happened, but it’s going to happen,” said Tucker.

“It was built so long ago, it served as an education center for the community, and we’re looking forward to having it serve that purpose again,” said Tracy Smith, president of Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership

Smith said the building will be used to showcase exhibits about St. Andrews and host classes.

“Just as the St. Andrew School had done so for so long, we want to promote education by perhaps FSU or Gulf Coast State College,” said Smith.

It will also serve as a visitor center to market St. Andrews.

The lease agreement with Bay County is for one dollar a year, for ten years.

