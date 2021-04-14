Advertisement

Study: Leaving middle seat open on planes reduces COVID exposure risk

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) – The risk of COVID-19 exposure was reduced up to 57% when middle seats were left empty on planes, a new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Scientists said it’s important to recognize their study addresses only exposure and not transmission.

More tests are needed to determine the risk of the virus possibly being transmitted and causing illness on planes, according to researchers.

The analysis did not measure the impact of wearing masks, which is currently required on flights.

New guidance from the CDC says fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk to themselves but travel still isn’t recommended because of rising numbers of coronavirus cases.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Panama City man is dead and another seriously injured after a crash in Washington County...
One dead, one injured in Washington County crash
Geneva Missing: Grantham
Law enforcement confirm identity of body found in Holmes County
John Kyle Botelho will spend 20 years behind bars on multiple charges stemming from a 2018...
Local man gets 20 years after attacking victim with garden shears
One person was sent to the hospital overnight after a crash in Panama City Beach Wednesday.
One hospitalized after vehicle hits scooter
The meeting in question took place on Jan. 26, 2021.
Resurfaced Bay District Schools board meeting video raises questions

Latest News

Firefly is usually open seven days a week, 365 days, but starting next week, the popular...
Some Panama City Beach businesses still struggle to find employees.
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
Months after hack, US poised to announce sanctions on Russia
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail...
GRAPHIC: Former Minnesota officer charged in shooting of Daunte Wright
Jonathan Pentland.
Soldier charged after video of confrontation with Black man
Extra safety precautions should be taken when at the beach with kids.
Florida ranks high among states for drowning deaths