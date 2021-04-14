Temporary housing deadline extended to October

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The deadline for temporary housing in Panama City has been extended.

For people living in trailers since Hurricane Michael, the deadline to get out of them is now in October, which will be three years after the storm.

They may now also need a permit for the trailer.

Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said they’re doing this to make sure in six months, those trailers are removed, and the values of surrounding properties don’t go down.

“We shouldn’t have to have any more extensions, but in the meantime, if we’ve got people who are putting recreational vehicles that are in their driveway that they are not living in anymore, and there’s no permit on it, code enforcement can go in there and say ‘listen that’s not allowed,’” said Brudnicki.

The permits are free and can be picked up at Panama City City Hall.

