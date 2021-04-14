PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Darcy Hawes!

She is a senior at Arnold High School and a part of so many clubs and extra-curriculars.

Darcy has been on the Marlins volleyball team all four years.

She is the secretary for the National Honors Society, co-president for the school’s Women of the Word 3:16 club, and also heavily involved in the College Career and Transition program. In this program, Darcy shines by working with students with disabilities to make sure they are always included.

“They’re still as much as students as we are, and they’re supposed to still get the high school experience,” said Darcy. “I just love getting to talk to them and asking them about their day and me telling them about mine. Just so they feel as much as included as I would.”

Darcy says her favorite subject is math and credits her teacher Mr. G for making that her favorite class for the past three years.

