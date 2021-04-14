Advertisement

This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...

By Sam Martello
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Darcy Hawes!

She is a senior at Arnold High School and a part of so many clubs and extra-curriculars.

Darcy has been on the Marlins volleyball team all four years.

She is the secretary for the National Honors Society, co-president for the school’s Women of the Word 3:16 club, and also heavily involved in the College Career and Transition program. In this program, Darcy shines by working with students with disabilities to make sure they are always included.

“They’re still as much as students as we are, and they’re supposed to still get the high school experience,” said Darcy. “I just love getting to talk to them and asking them about their day and me telling them about mine. Just so they feel as much as included as I would.”

Darcy says her favorite subject is math and credits her teacher Mr. G for making that her favorite class for the past three years.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geneva Missing: Grantham
Law enforcement confirm identity of body found in Holmes County
A Panama City man is dead and another seriously injured after a crash in Washington County...
One dead, one injured in Washington County crash
John Kyle Botelho will spend 20 years behind bars on multiple charges stemming from a 2018...
Local man gets 20 years after attacking victim with garden shears
The meeting in question took place on Jan. 26, 2021.
Resurfaced Bay District Schools board meeting video raises questions
Deputies still don’t know the identity of a body they recovered on a piece of property off Peak...
UPDATE: Identity still unknown after body discovered

Latest News

Officials hope to provide special care to those with out insurance, low-income, or that qualify...
New medical center making way to Panama City
JLPC GOLF TOURNY
Junior League of Panama City to host 4th Annual Spring Classic
One local organization has a big week filled with fundraising and golf ahead. Newschannel 7′s...
Junior League of Panama City's Annual Spring Classic
She is a senior at Arnold High School and a part of so many clubs and extra-curriculars.
This Week's 850 Strong Student of the Week