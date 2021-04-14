Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It will be a cloudy, but mostly dry night here in the panhandle w/lows in the 60s. As we head into the day Thursday more storms return to the forecast and some of those storms could be on the strong side. The storms will be most likely from mid-morning into mid-afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s. On average we are expecting 1-2″ of rain. The rain chances are smaller Friday, but increase on Saturday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

