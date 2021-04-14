Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

More storms are in the forecast for Thursday
By Chris Smith
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It will be a cloudy, but mostly dry night here in the panhandle w/lows in the 60s. As we head into the day Thursday more storms return to the forecast and some of those storms could be on the strong side. The storms will be most likely from mid-morning into mid-afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s. On average we are expecting 1-2″ of rain. The rain chances are smaller Friday, but increase on Saturday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

