Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning as a bank of clouds cruises out to the east. We should manage to see quite a bit of sunshine returning to our skies this morning and through the midday. I do have rain chances returning to the forecast today. But not for the morning drive.

Go ahead and dress comfortably out the door this morning as we’re pleasantly cool around 60°. Temperatures will respond to the morning sunshine and warm quickly up into the 70s by mid to late morning. We’re on our way back into the 80s this afternoon, but perhaps not as warm as yesterday.

We were able to hit the 90s in many locations across I-10 yesterday afternoon for the first time this year. That won’t be the case today as we’ll see clouds returning to our skies through the afternoon from showers and storms moving in from the west.

Our rain chances start to go up after about 3 or 4pm west of Hwy331, they’ll move east into the late afternoon and evening. But we’re anticipating them to weaken and diminish as they approach the Apalachicola River. So for folks east of Hwy231, we may not see much more than a few hundredths to a trace of rain into the evening.

Rain looks much more likely tomorrow as the front stirring up today’s late day rain chance passes through our skies Thursday morning. A batch of soaking showers and storms are likely for Thursday morning where we could see around 1-2″ of rain.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with a few diminishing showers moving through starting up in our western counties after 3 or 4pm then heading wrapping up to the east through the evening. Highs today reach the mid to upper 80s inland to upper 70s to low 80s around the beaches and bays. Your 7 Day Forecast has a more likely round of storms heading our way for Thursday morning.

