Woman gets 14 years in prison for role in 2019 murder

Kayla Kostic made a plea deal to testify against Emilio Jack.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After making a plea deal, a woman will spend 14 years in prison for her role in the 2019 murder of Mark Jankiewicz.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Kayla Kostic entered the plea deal on January 31, 2020. She agreed to testify against Emilio Jack in a jury trial. Her sentence was delivered Tuesday.

Jack was found guilty of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon and robbery with a deadly weapon on March 30, 2021. His sentencing will be in May.

On July 27, 2019, Jankiewicz was found covered in a blanket under a picnic table at the Hathaway Bridge boat ramp. Jack stabbed Jankiewicz six times using two screwdrivers.

Kostic’s pled to principal to robbery with a deadly weapon and accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

