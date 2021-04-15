Advertisement

911, What’s your emergency?

National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week
National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week(WJHG)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 911 dispatcher is the calm voice at the other end of an emergency call that lets you know help is on the way.

“Back in high school, I went through the program, and at the end of your four years you get a certification and my senior year I was like I am not doing this, and I graduated, I got into it and four years later I’m here I like helping people,” 911 Dispatcher Brittney Shelton said.

In 2020, Bay County 911 dispatchers answered more than 101,000 phone calls. That’s 251 calls a day.

They are the first responder in some situations, and their job can be very stressful and demanding.

“It is always the children calls that get me, I hate when they are like, ‘My child stopped breathing,’ and I am like, ok let’s get on to this, it is just a lot,” Shelton said.

Shelton tells us the hardest part of the job is not having closure, sometimes she never finds out what happens to the people who call for help.

“There are times I want to know what happened, and other times maybe it is better off that I don’t know what happened, and let the other first responders take care of that,” Shelton said.

Shelton tells us her job sometimes affects her life outside of work.

“I like the quiet, I will sit in my car drive all the way home in quiet, sometimes I will sit on my couch and do nothing and enjoy the quietness,” Shelton said.

At the end of the day, Shelton tells us she or anyone else could not do this job unless they loved it

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Panama City man is dead and another seriously injured after a crash in Washington County...
One dead, one injured in Washington County crash
Carey Joe Bryant is charged with indecent exposure.
Man accused of indecent exposure at Panama City Beach condominium
Kayla Kostic made a plea deal to testify against Emilio Jack.
Woman gets 14 years in prison for role in 2019 murder
Firefly is usually open seven days a week, 365 days, but starting next week, the popular...
Some Panama City Beach businesses still struggle to find employees.
One person was sent to the hospital overnight after a crash in Panama City Beach Wednesday.
One hospitalized after vehicle hits scooter

Latest News

Students gathered a whopping 15,000 boxes, which Patronis students said can serve about 120,000...
Patronis Elementary School hosts unofficial record-breaking cereal box domino run
On Wednesday, Florida Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran sent out a letter...
Local schools might not require wearing face masks next year
A video recently posted to social media shows people forming a human chain to save someone from...
Panama City Beach releases warning against forming human chains
An online auction will be held for Florida unclaimed property.
Online auction will be held for Florida unclaimed property
Rain chances remain in the forecast through the weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast