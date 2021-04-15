Annual festival goes mobile, offers free art activities for kids and their families

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

With many in-person events being canceled this past year, one local organization has found a way to bring the fun to your own home. NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello was live Thursday from the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida to tell us more.

Historically, the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida’s annual ArtKidDoo festival was held as an in-person community event, where families could come and enjoy a free day of art and music. All activities were designed to encourage the awareness of the arts in young children.

This year, the organization has created ArtKidDoo On the Go, offering contactless, fun take-home-friendly activities at no cost to families. These kits include several crafts appropriate for ages 3 to 8 such as gravity painting, rain sticks, chromatography flowers, dinosaur art, and more.

To get one of these kits, organizers say they will be distributing their ArtKidDoo kits at various community events throughout the next few weeks.

At the end of April, they will be in Calhoun County at the North Florida Wildflower Festival and in Bay County for the Safe Summer Kickoff Event. Organizers say they also plan to be at the BBQ in the Pines in Washington County on May 1.

Parents are encouraged to follow the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida on Facebook @ArtKidDoo to learn about upcoming events so they don’t miss one in their area.

