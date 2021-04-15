Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, April 14th
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Softball:
Wewahitchka 14 North Bay Haven 1
Chipley 3 Graceville 19
Munroe 4 Vernon 20
Franklin County 3 Bozeman 4
Arnold 10 Mosley 3
West Florida 5 Niceville 15
Freeport 5 Walton 16
High School Baseball:
Rutherford 1 Marianna 15
Juco Baseball:
Pensacola 1 Northwest Florida 11
Chipola 5 Tallahassee 5
Juco Softball:
Pensacola 8 Northwest Florida 9
Pensacola 11 Northwest Florida 6
Juco Volleyball:
Gulf Coast 3 Kirkwood 1
