Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, April 14th

Sports
Sports(WJHG)
By Julia Daniels
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Softball:

Wewahitchka 14 North Bay Haven 1

Chipley 3 Graceville 19

Munroe 4 Vernon 20

Franklin County 3 Bozeman 4

Arnold 10 Mosley 3

West Florida 5 Niceville 15

Freeport 5 Walton 16

High School Baseball:

Rutherford 1 Marianna 15

Juco Baseball:

Pensacola 1 Northwest Florida 11

Chipola 5 Tallahassee 5

Juco Softball:

Pensacola 8 Northwest Florida 9

Pensacola 11 Northwest Florida 6

Juco Volleyball:

Gulf Coast 3 Kirkwood 1

