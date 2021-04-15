Advertisement

Bay County Waste Amnesty Days April 16-17

Residents can drop off their yard debris, household garbage and hazardous waste at no charge...
Residents can drop off their yard debris, household garbage and hazardous waste at no charge during Bay County's Waste Amnesty Days on April 16-17.(BAY COUNTY)
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - Bay County’s Waste Amnesty Days will be Friday, April 16 and Saturday April 17 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Steelfield Landfill located at 11411 Landfill Road in West Bay, off State 79.

Bay County residents may drop off their yard debris, household garbage and hazardous waste at no charge. This event is open to Bay County residents only. Proof of residency is required (e.g., driver’s license, power bill, voter registration card). Tipping fees will not be waived for commercial customers. All loads that arrive in commercial vehicles or trailers will be assumed to be commercial in origin and are subject to tipping fees.

The following materials will be accepted:

• Appliances (air conditioners, dryers, stoves, washing machines, etc.)

• Construction and demolition debris (concrete, lumber, sheet rock, etc.)

• Trash (kitchen garbage, furniture, carpet, clothes, etc.)

• Household hazardous waste (pesticides, paints, used oil, fluorescent tubes, antifreeze, etc.)

• Small engine containing devices (lawn mowers, weed eaters, edgers, etc.)

• Tires

• Yard debris (grass clippings, leaves, tree trimmings, etc.)

• Recyclables (batteries, paper, plastic, metals, computers, cell phones, etc.)

Regulations prohibit disposing appliances, household hazardous waste, small engine-containing devices and tires in landfills. The landfill accepts these items but must process them separately from other waste. If possible, please stage these materials in the load so they can be dropped off at the designated area.

Bay County will not accept gas cylinders, explosive materials, ammunition or flares. However, residential-sized propane tanks are accepted.

“This is something we do as a service to the community, giving people an opportunity to clean up their properties and also dispose of household hazardous waste properly without concern about it damaging the local environment,” said Solid Waste Division Manager Glenn Ogborn.

For more information, contact Bay County Solid Waste Management at 236-2212.

Most Read

A Panama City man is dead and another seriously injured after a crash in Washington County...
One dead, one injured in Washington County crash
Kayla Kostic made a plea deal to testify against Emilio Jack.
Woman gets 14 years in prison for role in 2019 murder
Firefly is usually open seven days a week, 365 days, but starting next week, the popular...
Some Panama City Beach businesses still struggle to find employees.
One person was sent to the hospital overnight after a crash in Panama City Beach Wednesday.
One hospitalized after vehicle hits scooter
Carey Joe Bryant is charged with indecent exposure.
Man accused of indecent exposure at Panama City Beach condominium

Latest News

Panama City Police Department officers pray over one of their own after he is diagnosed with a...
Panama City Police Department has each other’s backs in times of need
Carey Joe Bryant is charged with indecent exposure.
Man accused of indecent exposure at Panama City Beach condominium
One retired veteran is weighing in on President Biden’s push to bring troops home.
Local veteran on troop removal from Afghanistan
Early Learning Coalition Of Northwest Florida Logo
Annual festival goes mobile, offers free art activities for kids and their families