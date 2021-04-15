Bay County Waste Amnesty Days April 16-17

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - Bay County’s Waste Amnesty Days will be Friday, April 16 and Saturday April 17 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Steelfield Landfill located at 11411 Landfill Road in West Bay, off State 79.

Bay County residents may drop off their yard debris, household garbage and hazardous waste at no charge. This event is open to Bay County residents only. Proof of residency is required (e.g., driver’s license, power bill, voter registration card). Tipping fees will not be waived for commercial customers. All loads that arrive in commercial vehicles or trailers will be assumed to be commercial in origin and are subject to tipping fees.

The following materials will be accepted:

• Appliances (air conditioners, dryers, stoves, washing machines, etc.)

• Construction and demolition debris (concrete, lumber, sheet rock, etc.)

• Trash (kitchen garbage, furniture, carpet, clothes, etc.)

• Household hazardous waste (pesticides, paints, used oil, fluorescent tubes, antifreeze, etc.)

• Small engine containing devices (lawn mowers, weed eaters, edgers, etc.)

• Tires

• Yard debris (grass clippings, leaves, tree trimmings, etc.)

• Recyclables (batteries, paper, plastic, metals, computers, cell phones, etc.)

Regulations prohibit disposing appliances, household hazardous waste, small engine-containing devices and tires in landfills. The landfill accepts these items but must process them separately from other waste. If possible, please stage these materials in the load so they can be dropped off at the designated area.

Bay County will not accept gas cylinders, explosive materials, ammunition or flares. However, residential-sized propane tanks are accepted.

“This is something we do as a service to the community, giving people an opportunity to clean up their properties and also dispose of household hazardous waste properly without concern about it damaging the local environment,” said Solid Waste Division Manager Glenn Ogborn.

For more information, contact Bay County Solid Waste Management at 236-2212.