Chipley’s “Chicken Girl” featured in national magazine

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There are many forms that somebody’s “first job” can take.

For one Washington County girl, that job comes with a rather unique title.

“I’m the Chicken Girl!” says Emma Weeks, an 11-year-old from Chipley who is making a name for herself in the national world of chickens. She was recently featured in “Chickens” magazine, and her foray into fowl just naturally fell together.

“Chickens just kind of happened,” Weeks said. “I’ve got 60 to 70 birds now and I ship their fertile hatching eggs all over the country as a business.”

Weeks has around eight flocks of chickens of varying breeds, and what started as a hobby has become a full-blown operation.

“I started with a little egg business,” Weeks said. “Just eating eggs, just selling them to anyone who basically mentioned eggs. It’s just where it started, and then we started getting into the rare breeds.”

As Emma demonstrates, any hobby can become an “egg”-cellent opportunity.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.