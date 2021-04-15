Advertisement

Chipley’s “Chicken Girl” featured in national magazine

Emma Weeks sells fertilized chicken eggs as a business.
Emma Weeks sells fertilized chicken eggs as a business.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There are many forms that somebody’s “first job” can take.

For one Washington County girl, that job comes with a rather unique title.

“I’m the Chicken Girl!” says Emma Weeks, an 11-year-old from Chipley who is making a name for herself in the national world of chickens. She was recently featured in “Chickens” magazine, and her foray into fowl just naturally fell together.

“Chickens just kind of happened,” Weeks said. “I’ve got 60 to 70 birds now and I ship their fertile hatching eggs all over the country as a business.”

Weeks has around eight flocks of chickens of varying breeds, and what started as a hobby has become a full-blown operation.

“I started with a little egg business,” Weeks said. “Just eating eggs, just selling them to anyone who basically mentioned eggs. It’s just where it started, and then we started getting into the rare breeds.”

As Emma demonstrates, any hobby can become an “egg”-cellent opportunity.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Panama City man is dead and another seriously injured after a crash in Washington County...
One dead, one injured in Washington County crash
Carey Joe Bryant is charged with indecent exposure.
Man accused of indecent exposure at Panama City Beach condominium
Kayla Kostic made a plea deal to testify against Emilio Jack.
Woman gets 14 years in prison for role in 2019 murder
Firefly is usually open seven days a week, 365 days, but starting next week, the popular...
Some Panama City Beach businesses still struggle to find employees.
One person was sent to the hospital overnight after a crash in Panama City Beach Wednesday.
One hospitalized after vehicle hits scooter

Latest News

Students gathered a whopping 15,000 boxes, which Patronis students said can serve about 120,000...
Patronis Elementary School hosts unofficial record-breaking cereal box domino run
On Wednesday, Florida Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran sent out a letter...
Local schools might not require wearing face masks next year
A video recently posted to social media shows people forming a human chain to save someone from...
Panama City Beach releases warning against forming human chains
An online auction will be held for Florida unclaimed property.
Online auction will be held for Florida unclaimed property
Rain chances remain in the forecast through the weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast