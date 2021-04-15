Advertisement

Divers to examine capsized lift boat off Louisiana coast

A boat is seen capsized in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The U.S. Coast Guard is responding.
A boat is seen capsized in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The U.S. Coast Guard is responding.(Source: USCG)
By Robb Hays
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT FOURCHON, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Divers have arrived to examine the lift boat that capsized off the coast of Port Fourchon, La., Tuesday, the United States Coast Guard confirmed.

USCG Petty Officer Carlos Galarza said private divers have been contracted to perform the mission.

Galarza said the first dive is planned for Thursday afternoon, depending on weather conditions. The lift boat capsized during a severe storm, with 19 people on board.

Six victims were safely rescued and one was found deceased.

The other 12 workers remain missing, Galarza said Thursday morning. Many family members of the missing have been calling for divers to search the vessel to see if any victims are trapped inside.

The Coast Guard said Wednesday it had already covered more than 1,440 square miles in its searching for the missing workers.

Copyright 2021 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Panama City man is dead and another seriously injured after a crash in Washington County...
One dead, one injured in Washington County crash
Kayla Kostic made a plea deal to testify against Emilio Jack.
Woman gets 14 years in prison for role in 2019 murder
One person was sent to the hospital overnight after a crash in Panama City Beach Wednesday.
One hospitalized after vehicle hits scooter
Firefly is usually open seven days a week, 365 days, but starting next week, the popular...
Some Panama City Beach businesses still struggle to find employees.
Officials hope to provide special care to those with out insurance, low-income, or that qualify...
New medical center making way to Panama City

Latest News

The company is teaming up with medical researchers to see if its devices can predict early...
Apple studies whether Apple Watch can detect COVID-19, flu
Carey Joe Bryant is charged with indecent exposure.
Man accused of indecent exposure at Panama City Beach condominium
LIVE: Watchdog testimony on Capitol riot
Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Ex-Minnesota cop faces hearing in shooting of Daunte Wright