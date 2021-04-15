Advertisement

Florida ranks high among states for drowning deaths

Extra safety precautions should be taken when at the beach with kids.
Extra safety precautions should be taken when at the beach with kids.(WJHG/WECP)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Between 2017 and 2019, Florida ranked highest for child deaths from drowning, according to the Florida Department of Health.

While that can happen in any body of water, beach safety officials in South Walton want to make sure families visiting their beaches make it home safely.

“We always make sure that we have our eyes on them, and they are down here by our side at all times,” said Morgan Lambert, “When we first got here it was a double red flag, so we took the time to talk to the lifeguards as they were driving by to figure out what the double red flags meant and then when it would be safe for us to go in the water versus when it would not be.”

Beach safety director David Vaughan said keeping yourself educated isn’t the only thing you can do.

Knowing your location on the beach, swimming near a lifeguard tower, and using a boogie board or floatation device with a strap attached to your arm or leg are other ways you can stay safe, according to Vaughan.

South Walton Fire District officials said four people have died after being pulled from the water so far this year.

Two of those were during single red flags.

“If you gamble with the knee-deep is too deep proposition, if you gamble, time is not on your side,” said Vaughan. “The reason we don’t want people getting in the water is, you get hit by one sneaker wave and knocked off your feet, even though you’re knee-deep, and you’re carried out into a rip current, then the game is on.”

No children have drowned in South Walton this year and officials hope that by taking extra precautionary measures it will stay that way.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Panama City man is dead and another seriously injured after a crash in Washington County...
One dead, one injured in Washington County crash
Geneva Missing: Grantham
Law enforcement confirm identity of body found in Holmes County
John Kyle Botelho will spend 20 years behind bars on multiple charges stemming from a 2018...
Local man gets 20 years after attacking victim with garden shears
One person was sent to the hospital overnight after a crash in Panama City Beach Wednesday.
One hospitalized after vehicle hits scooter
The meeting in question took place on Jan. 26, 2021.
Resurfaced Bay District Schools board meeting video raises questions

Latest News

Firefly is usually open seven days a week, 365 days, but starting next week, the popular...
Some Panama City Beach businesses still struggle to find employees.
This week, a group of UCF students is working with Mission850 to help those still recovering...
College students volunteer to help rebuild the panhandle
Ballot drop boxes are allowed under the newly revised legislation, but only during the same...
Ballot drop boxes reform bill talked about by state legislators
More storms are in the forecast for Thursday.
Wednesday Evening Forecast