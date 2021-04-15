Advertisement

Local veteran on troop removal from Afghanistan

By Tony Reese
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One retired veteran is weighing in on President Biden’s push to bring troops home from Afghanistan.

Retired Navy Chief Petty Officer Timothy Ryan served in the Vietnam era, Guantanamo Bay, Iraq, and the Gulf. He is part of a local VFW post and says he would sign up again if his age didn’t get in the way, so he’s no stranger to what’s been happening in Afghanistan.

We asked his thoughts on the president’s plan.

“We went in to do a job and we didn’t get the opportunity to complete that job. And we’ve lost a lot of people. As much as I would like to see us stay there and complete the job, we’ve lost so many people. I would really like to see people come back,” said Ryan.

Although the president is working to pull U.S. troops out, he says the U.S. will continue diplomatic and humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan.

