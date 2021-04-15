Man accused of indecent exposure at Panama City Beach condominium

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is facing charges after police say he exposed himself at a Panama City Beach condominium.

Panama City Beach Police arrested Carey Bryant, 61, on a charge of indecent exposure Wednesday.

Police say Bryant walked around public areas of the Sunbird Condominium completely nude several times. They say these areas were mainly the hallway outside the condo he was staying in.

They say Bryant did expose himself in a vulgar and indecent manner and was seen on a doorbell camera masturbating and exposing himself.

