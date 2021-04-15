Advertisement

Mosley student athletes sign letters of intent to play at the next level

By Julia Daniels
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Four student athletes at Mosley High School signed letters of intent Wednesday afternoon.

Cole Brusher signed his letter of intent to swim at Mulligan University, an NAIA school, in Elizabethton, Tennessee.

Also heading to a different pool next year is Triston Riner. Riner will head to St. Paul, Minnesota to swom with Bethel University, also an NAIA school.

Noe Pena signed his letter of intent to play baseball in Plainview, Texas at Wayland Baptist University, another NAIA school.

Volleyball standout, Jalei Jomalon will take her game to Mobile, Alabama where she will join the first ever volleyball team. That program will kick off this upcoming fall.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Panama City man is dead and another seriously injured after a crash in Washington County...
One dead, one injured in Washington County crash
Geneva Missing: Grantham
Law enforcement confirm identity of body found in Holmes County
John Kyle Botelho will spend 20 years behind bars on multiple charges stemming from a 2018...
Local man gets 20 years after attacking victim with garden shears
One person was sent to the hospital overnight after a crash in Panama City Beach Wednesday.
One hospitalized after vehicle hits scooter
The meeting in question took place on Jan. 26, 2021.
Resurfaced Bay District Schools board meeting video raises questions

Latest News

Sports
Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, April 14th
Area Scores and highlights for Tuesday, April 13th
Area Scores and highlights for Tuesday, April 13th
Walborsky, Bradley, and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week
Walborsky, Bradley, and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week
Sports
Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, April 13th