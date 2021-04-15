Mosley student athletes sign letters of intent to play at the next level

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Four student athletes at Mosley High School signed letters of intent Wednesday afternoon.

Cole Brusher signed his letter of intent to swim at Mulligan University, an NAIA school, in Elizabethton, Tennessee.

Also heading to a different pool next year is Triston Riner. Riner will head to St. Paul, Minnesota to swom with Bethel University, also an NAIA school.

Noe Pena signed his letter of intent to play baseball in Plainview, Texas at Wayland Baptist University, another NAIA school.

Volleyball standout, Jalei Jomalon will take her game to Mobile, Alabama where she will join the first ever volleyball team. That program will kick off this upcoming fall.

