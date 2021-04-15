Panama City Police Department has each other’s backs in times of need

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Panama City Police Department has each other’s backs.

Not just in the line of duty... but out of uniform as well.

“He’s our brother, he’s our coworker,” said Dusty Patterson, “We’re there for each other, we literally save each other’s lives and look out for each other and make sure each of us goes home every day.”

When the Department found out about Corporal Darby Gay’s brain tumor diagnosis, they wanted to help him out just as he helps them.

“We spend as much time with each other as we do with our own families, so we become a family. It’s just a way for us to show support for him, support for his family, and appreciation for all that he’s given,” said Scott Ervin, chief of the Panama City Police Department.

Officers organized a drive-through barbecue fundraiser, allowing the community to come out and show their support for Darby, who’s been on the force for 13 years.

“It’s something that most people can enjoy, it’s something that we can give and share with our other agencies and community partners,” said Deputy Chief Paul Powell. “We wanted to say thank you to them because so many people in our community and so many people in the law enforcement community have reached out to support Darby in this time.”

Ervin said they sold 600 boxes of food, and are thankful they live in a supportive community.

“The fabric, the closeness that we have, I wouldn’t live any other place,” said Ervin.

Thursday’s barbecue fundraiser raised $4,000.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.

