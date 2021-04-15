PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is Megan Todd.

Todd is a 10th, 11th, and 12-grade teacher at Bay High School. She teaches English Literature, Student Government, and Critical Thinking Skills. Todd started out as a substitute teacher, fell in love with it, and applied to be a full-time teacher shortly after that. Todd said she is proud to be recognized as this week’s Golden Apple Award Winner.

“Being able to see that what we put in here into the school, into the students and they turn around and put that into the community that they acknowledge it, that they try to utilize it that is a great feeling and that is what you want as an instructor,” Todd said.

Todd actually lost her house during Hurricane Michael and has been commuting to Bay High School every day from Port St. Joe. But, she found a house closer moving very soon.

