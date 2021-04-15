Advertisement

Thursday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s an active start on radar this morning with showers and thunderstorms moving into the Panhandle from the west. We’ll see this activity spread further east as the morning unfolds. So grab the rain gear before heading out the door today and be sure to give yourself a few minutes extra in anticipation of needing to take it slower on wet roads.

Otherwise, we’re pleasantly mild in the 60s out the door this morning if you want to grab the light rain jacket as part of your rain gear for the day. Temperatures today due to the clouds and rain will only warm into the low to mid 70s this afternoon.

While a good chunk of our morning will have showers and thunderstorms, we won’t deal with rain the whole day. Most of the showers and storms will slide east of the Apalachicola River around or just after lunchtime today. We may only have a few stray showers leftover into the early afternoon before things dry out much more for the late afternoon and evening commute.

A cold front is bringing the showers and thunderstorms to the forecast for today. We’ll see it slide to our southeast tonight and that will bring back a cooler feel for the end of the week. Temperatures return to the 50s for the next several mornings as highs only reach the seasonally cool low to mid 70s.

With the frontal boundary to our south Friday, rain chances will be down to only 20% for a stray light shower. Rain chances do return and look like for Saturday over the weekend with them sliding out east Sunday morning.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms passing through for the morning and midday. Highs today reach the low to mid 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a mostly cloudy and cool Friday with only a stray shower chance before better rain chances arrive in Saturday.

