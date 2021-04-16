2A-1 District Meet Highlights and Final Results

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It was a strong showing for the South Walton Track and Field teams Thursday at Chapman Field-Tommy Oliver Stadium.

Both the girl’s team and the boy’s team from South Walton took first place in the 2A-1 District Meet. The Lady Seahawks with 183 points taking first place out of the nine teams competing. West Florida finished a distant second with 79 points. North Bay Haven right behind the Lady Jaguars with 77 points to take third place.

On the boy’s side, it was South Walton taking first place with 140 points. Pensacola was second with 127 points, and host Bay taking third with 101.

The winner’s in each individual event move on to regionals, as do many other of the top finishers. That regional meet also set for Tommy Oliver, May First.

For all the final results from Thursday’s Meet, click here

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.