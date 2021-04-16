Advertisement

2A-1 District Meet Highlights and Final Results

By Scott Rossman
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It was a strong showing for the South Walton Track and Field teams Thursday at Chapman Field-Tommy Oliver Stadium.

Both the girl’s team and the boy’s team from South Walton took first place in the 2A-1 District Meet. The Lady Seahawks with 183 points taking first place out of the nine teams competing. West Florida finished a distant second with 79 points. North Bay Haven right behind the Lady Jaguars with 77 points to take third place.

On the boy’s side, it was South Walton taking first place with 140 points. Pensacola was second with 127 points, and host Bay taking third with 101.

The winner’s in each individual event move on to regionals, as do many other of the top finishers. That regional meet also set for Tommy Oliver, May First.

For all the final results from Thursday’s Meet, click here

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Panama City man is dead and another seriously injured after a crash in Washington County...
One dead, one injured in Washington County crash
Carey Joe Bryant is charged with indecent exposure.
Man accused of indecent exposure at Panama City Beach condominium
Kayla Kostic made a plea deal to testify against Emilio Jack.
Woman gets 14 years in prison for role in 2019 murder
Firefly is usually open seven days a week, 365 days, but starting next week, the popular...
Some Panama City Beach businesses still struggle to find employees.
One person was sent to the hospital overnight after a crash in Panama City Beach Wednesday.
One hospitalized after vehicle hits scooter

Latest News

Both Chipola teams win the state championship
Greg Franklin proud of his State Champion team, looks to mix a lot of rest in as it prepares for Nationals
Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, April 14th
Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, April 14th
Sports
Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, April 14th
Fins sign letters of intent
Mosley student athletes sign letters of intent to play at the next level