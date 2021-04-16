Angry Tuna Seafood Company to host oyster shucking contest

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Who is the best oyster shucker in Bay County? An event this weekend is looking to find out. A guest joined us live at our station Friday morning with the details.

The Angry Tuna Seafood Company, located in Pier Park in Panama City Beach, is hosting its Oyster Shucking Contest on Saturday, April 17 at 2 p.m. Attendees can expect celebrity judges, live music, and drink specials. The entry fee is $10.

The first-place winner will take home $200. The second-place winner will take home $100, and the third-place winner earns $50.

