Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s almost a quiet start on radar with the exception of a few stray small and brief showers passing through coastal locations under cloudy skies. We’ll have another round possible for lunchtime after this morning’s round. So go ahead and keep an umbrella handy. I’ve got my eye on certain locations for the morning and midday shower I’ll let you know about in a bit.

Otherwise, temperatures are pleasant largely in the low to mid 60s. But we won’t warm up a whole lot to day with the lack of sunshine expected. Highs today only manage to reach up to roughly 70°.

Yesterday’s cold front didn’t manage to pass all the way through the Panhandle. Because of that, we’re still creating some lift in our skies, enough to give us some passing showers today. The front made it just past Highway20. So for those south of Highway 20 where we have a bit more warmth and moisture and lift from the front, we’ll have passing showers today. Looks like a few light showers or sprinkles south of Hwy20 for the morning drive and another round through the midday, 11am - 2pm.

The tail end of this front connects to another developing low out of Texas. That will bring in another round of showers and some thunderstorms tonight, as well as, keep off and on showers or thunderstorms into Saturday. I don’t think it will be a non-stop rain all day Saturday, but certainly periods of rain passing through. The rain tonight into early Saturday morning could be heavy at times, around an inch of rain is possible, especially along the coast.

This next system gradually tries to clear out Saturday night into Sunday morning. But does appear to bring us more rain chances Saturday night into Sunday morning where another inch of rain is possible. Any rain during the daylight hours of Sunday looks to be southeast of Hwy231.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly cloudy skies with a few passing showers, especially for those south of Hwy20. Highs today only reach up to near 70°. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us unsettled into Saturday with scattered passing showers or storms, and a few wrapping up Sunday morning southeast of Hwy231.

