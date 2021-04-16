Latest on reopening of Oscar Patterson

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More changes are coming to the plan to reopen a former Bay County elementary school.

Thursday night, members of the Oscar Patterson Oversight Committee gathered to discuss the latest updates on the school, set to reopen for the 2022 school year.

Key updates include moving utilities underground which calls for re-wiring several buildings on campus.

The committee also talked about possibly rebranding the images and name of the school, currently known as Oscar Patterson Elementary Magnet School.

The committee says they do want to keep the Oscar Patterson part of the name.

