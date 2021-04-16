Local couple returns from Iowa, opens kickboxing studio

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County couple used to protect and serve. Now they’re helping you protect yourself. Duane and Lisa Johnson opened There’s No Quit! Kickboxing and Self Defense Studio in Gilberg’s Plaza off Highway 77 in Panama City in January.

“Well, we have kickboxing classes throughout the day, Monday through Friday,” said Duane Johnson. “And members can attend any of those classes and as many classes as they want.”

The Johnsons are former Bay County Sheriff’s deputies. Before that, Duane worked with the Panama City Police Department.

“I applaud those individuals that can do it for a long, long time as far as law enforcement,” said Duane. “But it’s one of those where I had seen enough and it was time to move on.”

And that’s exactly what they did, moving to Cedar Rapids, Iowa where Duane was from.

“Let’s do something for ourselves. And that’s when we decided to open the studio there,” said Duane. “She [Lisa] encouraged me and said, why not? Why can’t you do it? And she’s really the one that opened the door and pushed me through that door.”

That was 2018. But early in 2020, the pandemic hit like a kick to the midsection.

“The governor [in Iowa] decided that we needed to close,” said Duane.

Two shutdowns and a devastating land hurricane dealt what appeared to be a knockout blow for their business.

“And so we were closed for two months and it really took a hit on our membership and our funds,” said Duane.

But they got up from the canvas, moved south, and things starting kicking up again.

“And because of Governor DeSantis and his policies regarding COVID, we were able to do that,” said Duane.

That’s right, reopening right here in Bay County.

“Oh, I love it!” said Lisa. “It’s amazing! We have so much fun here.”

And apparently so do their members.

“I worked really hard. I do push myself, but it’s all because Duane helps me get there,” said member Elijah MacLeod of Panama City.

MacLeod says he’s flourished under the Johnsons.

“I gained a lot of mental strength, physical strength. I lost a lot of weight, but I got to my initial goal, which was kind of changing myself and growing more into the person I want to be,” said MacLeod.

“And that’s the biggest thing, just being able to be a part and give back to people and see them flourish and see them get stronger and see them feel empowered,” said Duane.

“[I’ve gained] mental discipline, endurance, toughness, right? So much. And especially persistence,” said MacLeod. “I knew that if I was able to achieve my goals here, I can do it anywhere else in my life.”

Inspiration others may feel, giving them hope they have a fighting chance.

