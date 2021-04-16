Nonprofit to host summer camp for boys and girls in foster care

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A nonprofit organization is hoping to give some children in foster care a memorable experience this summer. A guest joined us live at the station Friday morning with the details.

Every Child Home will be hosting a summer camp this summer at the Laguna Beach Retreat Center called Camp Hero for boys and girls in foster care. Chief Executive Officer Clay Owens says the camp will feature recreational activities like basketball and swimming, high-energy assemblies, arts and crafts, campfires, s’mores, and visits from heroes such as first responders, public leaders, and athletes. He says the camp will also have a very low camper-to-staff ratio, licensed counseling staff, the chance for separated sibling groups to attend camp together, and even a birthday celebration for all campers.

Owens says the community can get involved in Camp Hero by volunteering or donating to cover camp costs, which are $500 per child. He says they have room for as many as 200 kids from here and across the United States.

