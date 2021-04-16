Advertisement

Patronis Elementary School hosts unofficial record-breaking cereal box domino run

Students gathered a whopping 15,000 boxes, which Patronis students said can serve about 120,000...
Students gathered a whopping 15,000 boxes, which Patronis students said can serve about 120,000 people.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Thursday, thousands of cereal boxes were lined up at Patronis Elementary School in Panama City Beach for what officials said might be a record-breaking cereal domino run.

Last month, Bay District Schools students collected cereal boxes to honor the memory of community member Julio Narvaez, who believed no child should go hungry. Students gathered a whopping 15,000 boxes, which Patronis students said can serve about 120,000 people.

Narvaez’s sons kicked off the run by knocking down the first cereal box, and other than a few extra pushes, the domino effect was a success.

“I kind of feel proud. I feel like this really honors my dad and what he did for our community. I feel like if he was able to be here right now, he would’ve been so happy to be able to see this and knowing that we’re donating to the community what he stood for, ya know keeping the families in bay county fed,” Julio’s son Cesar Narvaez-Suarez said.

On Friday, all of the cereal boxes will be going out to local food banks.

