Thursday Evening Forecast

More rain is possible to end the work week
By Chris Smith
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The damp and dreary weather continues here in the panhandle, but overnight tonight we should see a break from the rain. Lows will fall into the upper 50s so it will be a little cooler and skies will be cloudy. As we move into Friday we will see another wave of rain spread over our area. Rain chances will be 40-50% and highs will be in the low 70s. As we head into Saturday the chances of storms increase to 70%. The good news is after that that the rain chances will decrease Sunday into next week and we should start getting more sunshine.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

