Advertisement

Woman gets pregnant while already pregnant

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A British mom gave birth to “super twins” she conceived three weeks apart, a condition known as superfetation.

It’s so uncommon that there are only a handful of cases documented in the entire world.

Baby Noah spent his earliest weeks all alone.

“I had an early scan at 7 weeks and another one at 10 weeks,” said Rebecca Roberts, the mother. “Both times they saw this tiny little baby on there. And it was ever only one baby.”

One day, a little sister joined him in the womb - Baby Rosalie, who first popped up on a scan at week 12.

Mom and dad Rhys were taken totally by surprise.

“What had happened was I got pregnant whilst I was already pregnant, which was absolutely crazy when they told us, because that’s not supposed to happen,” Rebecca Roberts said.

Rosalie was conceived about three weeks after Noah. With fraternal twins like Noah and Rosalie, usually two eggs are released at the same time, fertilized and the embryos implant in the uterus at the same time.

In this case, two eggs were released three weeks apart, each embryo implanting in the womb separately.

“It’s unusual in this case that the woman appears to have ovulated once for the larger baby and then later for the smaller baby,” said gynecologist Dr. Lillian Schapiro.

A 2008 study found fewer than 10 recorded cases of superfetation in the world.

In this couple’s case, it was possibly helped along by the fact Mom was taking fertility drugs.

Based on Noah’s due date, the twins were born about six weeks early. Noah was 4 pounds, 10 ounces, while Rosalie was 2 pounds 7 ounces.

Their mother used Instagram to document their development. After stays in the neonatal intensive care unit, both are in good health.

Rosalie is a fan of mobiles and Mickey Mouse. Noah, maybe not so much that day.

They’re certainly fans of each other, reaching out to each other a lot.

“I definitely think of them as twins. They were born at the same time,” Rebecca Roberts said. “They might not have been conceived at the same time, but I still carried them at the same time. They were born at the same time, so yeah, they’re twins.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carey Joe Bryant is charged with indecent exposure.
Man accused of indecent exposure at Panama City Beach condominium
Firefly is usually open seven days a week, 365 days, but starting next week, the popular...
Some Panama City Beach businesses still struggle to find employees.
Kayla Kostic made a plea deal to testify against Emilio Jack.
Woman gets 14 years in prison for role in 2019 murder
Panama City Police Department officers pray over one of their own after he is diagnosed with a...
Panama City Police Department has each other’s backs in times of need
After nearly three hours of debate, the Florida Senate has voted to send the controversial...
Senate send HB-1 to governor’s desk

Latest News

The Seacor Power capsized on Tuesday, April 13.
Second body recovered 33 miles from Seacor Power site; divers yet to get inside vessel
Kirk Ashton was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, sexual abuse, and sexual...
N.Y. elementary school principal accused of sexually abusing students
Kirk Ashton was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, sexual abuse, and sexual...
N.Y. elementary school principal accused of sexually abusing students
The bill introduced Thursday would permit a practice known as “natural organic reduction” but...
Human composting legislation considered in Delaware
Parents and children are paying tribute to Daunte Wright, who was killed by a police officer in...
Minnesota mayor blasts police tactics to control protesters