Saturday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Plenty of rain has begun falling across the Panhandle, and that will continue throughout the night tonight.

Showers will linger through tomorrow morning, with mostly dry conditions in store for the afternoon. Rain chances will linger through the first half of the workweek, with a break in store by the time we get to Wednesday. Moisture returns by the end of the week, with storm chances spiking for next Saturday.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.